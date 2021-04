Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 20:16 Hits: 1

The House will vote this month on legislation to make Washington, D.C., a state and to address the gender pay gap, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Tuesday.Hoyer in a memo to lawmakers outlining the legislative agenda said...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546765-house-to-vote-on-dc-statehood-gender-pay-gap