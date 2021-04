Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 00:31 Hits: 8

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) reportedly sought a blanket preemptive pardon from the White House during the final weeks of President Trump's administration, a revelation that comes as the lawmaker finds himself the subject of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546834-gaetz-sought-blanket-pardon-from-trump-white-house-report