Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday issued an executive order prohibiting so-called vaccine passports, saying a system to track those who have been inoculated against COVID-19 infringes on citizens' rights....

