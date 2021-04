Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 14:42 Hits: 2

The rockets landed outside Balad air base, and comes days ahead of a new round of so-called strategic Iraq-U.S. talks on April 7.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/4xzdQnV0nWA/