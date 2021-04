Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 00:57 Hits: 9

Walgreens will begin scheduling doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine three weeks apart, as is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), following complaints from customers....

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/546595-walgreens-changing-vaccine-schedule-after-giving