Sen. Blunt sees 'easy win' if infrastructure plan scaled back

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 13:46 Hits: 0

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said Sunday the Biden White House could score "an easy win" on infrastructure if it would just reduce its new plan to focus solely on infrastructure.

Speaking to host Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday," Blunt said that of the $2 trillion plan offered last month by President Joe Biden, only about 30 percent of it was truly dedicated to what has traditionally been called infrastructure.

"I think there's an easy win here for the White House if they would take that win, which is make this an infrastructure package, which is about 30 percent, even if you stretch the definition of infrastructure some, it's about 30 percent of the $2.25 trillion we are talking about spending," he said.

Blunt said it was clear the country needed to upgrade its roads, bridges and airports, among other things, but that there is simply too much stuffed into the Biden plan.

"Obviously Democrats have figured out that infrastructure is something we need and something that's popular," Blunt said, "and so they're trying to take 70 percent of this bill and call it infrastructure in a new way than we've ever talked about infrastructure before — and that means you're looking at another partisan package just like we had with Covid."

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/04/blunt-biden-infrastructure-479017