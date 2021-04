Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 21:10 Hits: 3

Vice President Harris finds herself in a precarious position when it comes to helping to solve the migrant crisis at the border, particularly as someone with presidential aspirations.The issue could pose major chal...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/546242-harris-in-difficult-starring-role-on-border