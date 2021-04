Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 17:40 Hits: 13

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) fiercely defended his state's new voting law after the MLB said it was pulling its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, saying the new restrictions were "worth" boycotts and lawsuits against the Peach...

