Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 02:54 Hits: 1

Former President Trump called for a boycott of Major League Baseball after it decided to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest of the state's new bill signed into law that tightens voting restrictions."B...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/546282-trump-calls-for-boycott-of-mlb-for-moving-all-star-game