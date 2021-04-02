Capitol Police officers injured when vehicle rams them at Capitol barricade

Articles

Two Capitol Police officers were injured Friday when a person rammed a vehicle into them at a barricade on Constitution Avenue, sending the Capitol complex into a lockdown.

Capitol Police announced that a suspect is in custody and has been hospitalized, along with the two officers who were injured.

“We responded to what was reported as a shooting at the United States Capitol,” Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for District of Columbia Fire and EMS, told CQ Roll Call. Maggiolo confirmed that Fire and EMS was transporting two patients, but declined to comment on who those patients were or their conditions.

Around 1 p.m. the emergency address system blared and email alerts were sent to staff on Capitol Hill telling them of an “external security threat” to all buildings on the Capitol campus.

People inside the Capitol and office buildings were instructed to stay away from windows, but were OK’d to move around within buildings and the tunnels under the Capitol.

“If you are outside, seek cover,” the announcements said.

A U.S. Park Police helicopter touched down on the East Front of the Capitol after 1:15 p.m. A similar maneuver was practiced on March 30 by Capitol Police and Park Police.

“Someone just got shot” a Capitol Police officer told a reporter at the Capitol about 25 minutes after the lockdown began.

National Guard troops with clear plastic riot shields ran toward the scene approximately 45 minutes after the initial incident. Personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is headquartered within a few blocks of the Capitol, also made their way to the scene.

The Capitol has been under a highly elevated and visible security posture since the violent attack on Jan. 6, in which Capitol Police were overrun by insurrectionist mobs.

Thousands of National Guard troops were deployed to protect the Capitol and were expected to be in place until next month.

Late last month, an outer layer of fencing and razor wire was removed in response to Capitol Police and other federal law enforcement agencies reevaluating the threat level — in addition to urging from lawmakers and local residents. But a towering fence closer surrounding the Capitol still remains.

Jim Saksa contributed to this report.

