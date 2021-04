Articles

Thursday, 01 April 2021

A group of GOP lawmakers is urging the Justice Department and Capitol Police to update them on a review the agencies are conducting over Democratic claims that some Republicans provided “suspicious” Capitol tours ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 riot...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546032-gop-lawmakers-request-briefing-on-democratic-claims-of-suspicious-tours-of