Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 19:34 Hits: 6

A Christian social justice group is slamming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia Republican accused them of selling "hate" in response to a petition signed by thousands of the group's members criticizing her vaccine skepticism.Faithful...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546045-christian-group-blasts-taylor-greene-over-vaccine-criticism