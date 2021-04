Articles

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ripped into the conditions at the southern border late Wednesday, calling them "barbaric" and "horrifying."“We’re looking at what’s going on in these facilities. It’s unacceptable, it’s horrifying and it’s a...

