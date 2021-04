Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 12:50 Hits: 4

A woman who amassed an engaged following on TikTok was killed this week when a tree branch fell on her car while she was driving.Rochelle Hager, 31, was driving inĀ in Farmington, Maine, around 10 a.m. on Monday when a gust of wind blew...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/545701-tiktok-star-rochelle-hager-killed-in-accident-while-on-phone-with