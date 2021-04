Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 20:10 Hits: 3

Iowa Democrat Rita Hart announced Wednesday that she is withdrawing her challenge to the results of the 2020 race in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.The decision removes pressure from Democratic leaders in the House, who could have...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/545829-rita-hart-withdraws-challenge-in-contested-iowa-house-race