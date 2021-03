Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 18:40 Hits: 6

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will launch a six-figure ad blitz early next week hammering Democrats' election reform legislation that the GOP is calling a "power grab."

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/545805-rnc-rolls-out-ad-campaign-hitting-democrats-over-election-reform