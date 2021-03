Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 22:58 Hits: 2

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) says that the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are false. "The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz told Axios in a phone interview. "I believe that there are people at the Department...

