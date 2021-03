Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 00:17 Hits: 8

Democrats are torn between President Biden's pledge to bring bipartisanship back to Washington and his party's desire to pass big and bold new policies.The White House and Democratic leaders in Congress will need t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/545672-democrats-torn-on-bidens-bipartisan-pledge