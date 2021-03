Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 18:30 Hits: 5

A guest on Fox News called prime time host Tucker Carlson a "conspiracy theorist" and ripped into other conservative thought leaders for questioning coronavirus vaccines and proposed systems that would track who has been...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/545590-fox-news-guest-calls-tucker-carlson-a-conspiracy-theorist-during-fiery-segment