Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 21:06 Hits: 1

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is calling on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to reject efforts to contest the results of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, arguing that unseating Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) would be a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/545451-mccarthy-calls-on-pelosi-to-reject-efforts-to-contest-iowa-house-race