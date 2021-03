Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 23:23 Hits: 4

House Democrats have introduced legislation that would allow residents of federally subsidized housing to register to vote when they fill out their lease and verify their income.The bill, dubbed Our Homes Our Votes Act, was introduced by Democratic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/545480-democrats-introduce-bill-seeking-to-protect-voting-rights-of-people-in