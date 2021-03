Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 12:35 Hits: 1

Rapper Lil Nas X has released an unofficial pair of custom "Satan Shoes" that feature a drop of human blood. Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, collaborated with New York streetwea...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/545332-lil-nas-x-releases-unofficial-satan-shoes-featuring-a-drop-of