Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 15:55 Hits: 7

President Biden on Sunday brushed off the possibility of former President Trump making a trip to the southern border to highlight a surge in migrants."We are putting in place a plan that I feel very confident about...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/545383-biden-doesnt-care-what-trump-does-at-border