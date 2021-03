Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 18:11 Hits: 8

President Biden is set to announce that 90 percent of U.S. adults will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine and will have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live by April 19, the White House said Monday....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/545418-biden-to-announce-90-percent-of-adults-eligible-for-vaccine-by-april-19