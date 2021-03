Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021

Louisiana Republican Rep.-elect Julia Letlow is urging her constituents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after her husband, the late Louisiana Republican Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, died from the disease.During a Sunday interview on "Face...

