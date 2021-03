Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 14:42 Hits: 2

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday that President Biden should "apologize" to Border Patrol agents for the conditions at facilities where the agency is housing thousands of migrant children who arrived at the border...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/545278-graham-says-biden-should-apologize-to-border-patrol-officers