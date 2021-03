Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 15:15 Hits: 7

Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, appeared on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday to explain what he thinks is driving the new COVID-19 cases in the United States.The nation...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/545283-fauci-says-recent-plateau-in-covid-19-cases-is-due-to-spring-break