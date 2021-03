Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:01 Hits: 0

Gen. Richard Clarke echoed the sentiments of other military leaders, saying it’s clear that the Taliban has not upheld its commitment to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/LrU1mcxN8yo/