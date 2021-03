Articles

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) called the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “fools,” and said they harmed the Republican Party. Brooks made the comments in an interview with local news outlet AL.com that was published Friday. They come after...

