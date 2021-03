Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 12:26 Hits: 5

A Detroit restaurant drew some backlash online this week after issuing an announcement on its dress code policy, including telling customers who "smell likeĀ marijuana" to not "even think of stepping ins...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/545209-detroit-restaurant-warns-people-who-smell-like-marijuana-to-not-even