Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 12:58 Hits: 2

Washington, D.C., chef José Andrés on Saturday called on Coca-Cola to help provide food and beverages to Georgia voters in light of a newly passed law that makes it illegal for people to provide food or water to voters as...

