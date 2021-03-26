The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

White House set to unveil budget framework

The Biden administration is set to share an outline of its fiscal 2022 discretionary budget request next week, kicking off the annual budget and appropriations process. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt break down what to expect and how it will impact the budget and appropriations process.

