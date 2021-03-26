White House set to unveil budget framework

Articles

Published on Friday, 26 March 2021

The Biden administration is set to share an outline of its fiscal 2022 discretionary budget request next week, kicking off the annual budget and appropriations process. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt break down what to expect and how it will impact the budget and appropriations process.

