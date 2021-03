Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 15:27 Hits: 10

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a sweeping voting bill into law on Thursday, making Georgia the first battleground state to enact major changes to its election laws after last year's tumultuous election.The GOP...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/545085-five-big-takeaways-on-georgias-new-election-law