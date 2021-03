Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 18:50 Hits: 9

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy confronted White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday after the network did not get to ask a question of President Biden at his first press conference.At Friday's press briefing,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/545131-fox-news-reporter-confronts-psaki-after-biden-doesnt-take-question-in-presser