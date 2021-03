Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 21:04 Hits: 14

A far-reaching voting bill signed into law on Thursday is sparking fury among Democrats and voting rights activists who see the legislation as a thinly veiled effort by Republicans to rewrite the state's election laws aft...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/545134-georgia-voting-overhaul-provokes-fury-from-democrats