Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 21:57 Hits: 10

The world may face another toilet paper shortage similar to the one experienced at onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to high demand for shipping containers, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/544995-shipping-container-shortage-could-lead-to-next-toilet-paper-shortage