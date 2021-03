Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

New videos of internal discussions on Capitol Hill about the public's perception of earmarks are providing a window into Democratic concerns about reviving the controversial spending practice.In a recent Zoom train...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544623-conservative-group-escalates-earmarks-war-by-infiltrating-trainings