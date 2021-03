Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Senate Democrats are eyeing the next phase of the filibuster fight as they plan a series of tests to try to squeeze Republicans and sway their colleagues wary of changing the Senate's most famous rule....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544624-dems-plan-to-squeeze-gop-over-filibuster