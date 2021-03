Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.), the Republican in charge of winning back the House majority for his party next year, is voicing measured confidence that the GOP will build on its 2020 momentum, when it gained seats while losing the White House.The president...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544425-gop-campaign-chief-confident-his-party-will-win-back-house