Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 03:09 Hits: 11

Members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) are ramping up their efforts on childcare legislation, calling for the passage of three bills introduced by freshman female GOP lawmakers aimed at making it more accessible. The conservative group...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544437-house-conservatives-ramp-up-efforts-on-child-care-bills