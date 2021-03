Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Ten people died including a police officer in a shooting at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket on Monday, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Monday evening.Police said 51-year-old Eric Talley, who...

