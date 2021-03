Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 00:48 Hits: 5

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) said on Sunday that he won’t run for any elected office in 2022 in a statement in which he also apologized to a former lobbyist who accused him of sexual misconduct several years ago.Reed's statement comes after...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544252-tom-reed-apologizes-over-sexual-misconduct-claims-wont-run-for-office