Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 02:25 Hits: 9

Michael Sherwin, the federal prosecutor who had led the criminal investigation into the Capitol riot, said that evidence in the probe is "trending" toward sedition charges. The former acting U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/544255-prosecutor-says-evidence-in-capitol-riot-charges-trending-toward