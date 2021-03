Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 15:39 Hits: 1

Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.) and Mark DeSaulnier (Calif.) unveiled legislation on Friday aimed at preventing the Sackler family from evading lawsuits over the opioid crisis through bankruptcy proceedings. The “Stop Shielding Assets from...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544021-democrats-unveil-legislation-aimed-at-sackler-family-evading-lawsuits-through