Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 19:51 Hits: 2

Donald Trump Jr. on Friday shared an edited video showing his father knocking down President Biden with a golf ball.The 9-second clip begins with forme...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/544077-trump-jr-shares-edited-video-showing-father-knock-biden-down-with-golf-balls