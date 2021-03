Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 19:00 Hits: 15

House Republicans are calling on Democrats to hold a hearing on the influx of migrants at the southern border, arguing the surge could pose risks to national security.The push by GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee comes as Republicans...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543890-republicans-call-for-hearing-on-border-surge