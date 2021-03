Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 15:08 Hits: 4

The FBI on Thursday released new footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, asking the public for help identifying rioters who assaulted police officers during the insurrection.The ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543814-fbi-releases-new-video-on-capitol-riot