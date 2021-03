Articles

Wednesday, 17 March 2021

A number of lawmakers on Wednesday warned of a surge in violence against Asian Americans after the shooting spree late Tuesday in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women.Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) called the...

