Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 11:56 Hits: 1

Former President Trump in an interview late Tuesday said that he is hopeful that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, runs for the White House in 2024, saying her candidacy might compel him to jump into the race as well....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543562-trump-on-possible-meghan-2024-presidential-bid-i-hope-that-happens