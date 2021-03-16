Haaland: ‘I thought I would have more time here, but we are called to service in different ways’

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:39 Hits: 0

In a farewell speech on the House floor, Rep. Deb Haaland outlined personal hardships that she says gave her necessary experience to legislate. The Democrat also thanked members for their bipartisanship and was emotional as she thanked her staff and New Mexico for the opportunity to serve.

Watch the highlights of Haaland’s speech as she steps down from Congress to become the first Native American secretary of the Interior.

