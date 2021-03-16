The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Haaland: ‘I thought I would have more time here, but we are called to service in different ways’

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

In a farewell speech on the House floor, Rep. Deb Haaland outlined personal hardships that she says gave her necessary experience to legislate. The Democrat also thanked members for their bipartisanship and was emotional as she thanked her staff and New Mexico for the opportunity to serve.

Watch the highlights of Haaland’s speech as she steps down from Congress to become the first Native American secretary of the Interior.

[Capitol Police to begin moving back fence surrounding complex]

The post Haaland: ‘I thought I would have more time here, but we are called to service in different ways’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/03/16/haaland-i-thought-i-would-have-more-time-here-but-we-are-called-to-service-in-different-ways/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version